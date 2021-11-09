DECREASED USE OF PLASTIC CUPS News Today 입력 2021.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2021.11.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It might become unusual to have drinks in plastic cups in the future. An increasing number of franchise coffee shops are not offering single-use plastic cups and straws. The food and beverage industry is listening to consumers’ opinions against plastic consumption and actively joining the eco-friendly movement.



[Pkg]



After having a cup of coffee at a cafe, the used plastic cups used to be thrown away. But now, they can be reused. They are multi-use cups that can be reused up to 100 times. All you have to do is place the used cups in a return machine. This system was first introduced to four branches in Jeju-do Island. And it had the effect of saving 200,000 single-use plastic cups just in three months time.



[Soundbite] Shin Hye-jin(Eco-Seoul Project Manager) : "his project aims to remove single-use cups first from the 12 stores near Seoul City Hall. We plan to make all our stores disposable cup free by 2025."



This franchise coffee shop recently introduced paper straws. Reducing plastic consumption is now the latest trend in the coffee shop industry.



[Soundbite] Kang Bong-seok(Customer) : "I feel uneasy about using plastic goods, which negatively affect the environment. I welcome this campaign, as it will help resolve such problems."



South Korea uses some 3.3 billion single-use plastic cups annually. The amount is large enough to run 384,000 kilometers, the distance between the Earth and the moon. Food companies are also now trying to reduce unnecessary packaging. Eco-friendly boxes are used to package snacks and plastic single-use straws are no longer attached to milk boxes.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-ho(Milk Company Official) : "We will fulfill our social responsibility and listen to customers. We will take the lead in eco-friendly movements."



Despite ensuing inconveniences, more and more consumers are joining efforts to protect the environment. Businesses are also stepping up their efforts to go along with this trend.

