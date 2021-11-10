SHORTAGE OF UREA WATER SOLUTION SUPPLY News Today 입력 2021.11.10 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As Korea is running short of urea water solution, an essential fluid for diesel vehicles, places that are rumored to sell the solution draw crowds trying to get their hands on even just one container. The city of Iksan in Jeollabukdo Province began to sell the diesel engine fluid in cooperation with a local producer on a first come first serve basis, and several hundred of the prepared volume ran out in no time.



[Pkg]



Day 1 of the sale of urea water solution or DEF. From early morning, buyers are lined up. Whoever comes first can buy a single ten liter container. Naturally, a huge crowd has gathered.



[Soundbite] Yoo Hye-gyeong(Family of Trucker) : "I came here at 7 a.m. for my husband. Gas prices are rising and urea solutions are out of stock. That’s why I’m lining up here."



Some 220 containers are on sale for the day. The cost is less than a third of the market price, and over 300 people showed up.



[Soundbite] (Iksan City civil servant) : "Only a single 10 liters container can be purchased. We are giving out a waiting number only up until 225."



Eventually over a hundred people had to leave empty handed. The sale ended in just 90 minutes. Locals who couldn’t buy one even after a long wait strongly complained.



[Soundbite] (Truck driver) : "There was no mention of first-come-first serve. I came here skipping my job. Someone should be held responsible!"



Those who managed to buy the solution aren't in a joyous mood.



[Soundbite] (Purchased urea water solution(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I’m not too happy even if I got one. I feel guilty as there are many others who couldn’t buy one."



Following this situation, Iksan officials announced plans to ensure the solution is provided to a large number of residents. They will restrict purchases from the current ten liters a day to ten liters a week.

SHORTAGE OF UREA WATER SOLUTION SUPPLY

입력 2021-11-10 15:10:26 수정 2021-11-10 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As Korea is running short of urea water solution, an essential fluid for diesel vehicles, places that are rumored to sell the solution draw crowds trying to get their hands on even just one container. The city of Iksan in Jeollabukdo Province began to sell the diesel engine fluid in cooperation with a local producer on a first come first serve basis, and several hundred of the prepared volume ran out in no time.



[Pkg]



Day 1 of the sale of urea water solution or DEF. From early morning, buyers are lined up. Whoever comes first can buy a single ten liter container. Naturally, a huge crowd has gathered.



[Soundbite] Yoo Hye-gyeong(Family of Trucker) : "I came here at 7 a.m. for my husband. Gas prices are rising and urea solutions are out of stock. That’s why I’m lining up here."



Some 220 containers are on sale for the day. The cost is less than a third of the market price, and over 300 people showed up.



[Soundbite] (Iksan City civil servant) : "Only a single 10 liters container can be purchased. We are giving out a waiting number only up until 225."



Eventually over a hundred people had to leave empty handed. The sale ended in just 90 minutes. Locals who couldn’t buy one even after a long wait strongly complained.



[Soundbite] (Truck driver) : "There was no mention of first-come-first serve. I came here skipping my job. Someone should be held responsible!"



Those who managed to buy the solution aren't in a joyous mood.



[Soundbite] (Purchased urea water solution(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I’m not too happy even if I got one. I feel guilty as there are many others who couldn’t buy one."



Following this situation, Iksan officials announced plans to ensure the solution is provided to a large number of residents. They will restrict purchases from the current ten liters a day to ten liters a week.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

