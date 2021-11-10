기사 본문 영역

UREA TO BE IMPORTED FROM CHINA
입력 2021.11.10 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

As the supply of urea solution in Korea is disrupted by China’s toughened export inspection, the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that it had been confirmed by China that 18,700 tons of urea already purchased by Korea will begin to be exported. This amount will produce roughly 57,000 tons of urea solution, enough for three months. The ministry also said that inspection was completed on a portion of 7,000 tons of urea which a Korean business had asked to be inspected and that the inspected amount will be imported by Korea through an expedited process.
