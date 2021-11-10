NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.10 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and his People Power Party counterpart Yoon Seok-youl met with each other for the first time since their primary election victories. Both candidates showed up at the Global HR Forum held at the Walker Hill Hotel in Seoul today. According to Democratic Party spokesperson Lee So-young, Lee said that he hopes to have a private conversation soon and Yoon agreed to it.

Referring to PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl’s visit to Gwangju today, its Mayor Lee Yong-seop said that Yoon must promise to offer a sincere apology based on correct historical views about the May democratic movement and take responsible measures. Mayor Lee said those measures should include efforts to add the May 18th democratic movement in the Preamble of the Constitution and to find out the truth. The Gwangju mayor also said that Gwangju citizens would welcome the PPP presidential candidate if he includes such promises in the statement of apology to be announced before he visits the city.



NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-11-10 15:10:27 수정 2021-11-10 16:45:05 News Today

