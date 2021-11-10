S. KOREA REPORTS 2,425 NEW INFECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.11.10 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Daily COVID-19 cases have again topped 2,000, with 2,425 infections reported Wednesday. The outbreak continues to spread especially in the capital region. What’s noticeable is a rise in cases among unvaccinated children and teenagers. Hospitalizations are also increasing among seniors aged 60 and older who received their shots in the first half of the year.



[Pkg]



Over 99% of kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools nationwide have resumed in-person classes. Nearly 80% of all students are now heading to school. They are engaging in group activities while mostly being unvaccinated. With the exception of high school seniors who have been inoculated the number of infections in the 7 to 17 age group has sharply increased from the 14-hundreds in the second week of October to the 25-hundreds in the first week of this month.



[Soundbite] Kim Yoon-gyeong(Korean Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases) : "Their symptoms tend to be mild, but rarely complications can develop. Children who aren't very expressive require close attention as they may not speak of their symptoms."



Severe cases have increased among seniors aged 60 and above. The number of critically ill patients among seniors went up from 220 in early October to 289 last week. Their percentage out of total severe cases is also growing. In the first week of this month, those 60 and older accounted for eight out of ten severely ill patients.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Most seniors over 60 were vaccinated in the first half of this year. Immunity has waned and cases are rising."



Fatalities among the elderly are also concerning, taking up 97% of the 126 deaths reported in the past week.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-gap(Hallym Univ. Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital) : "In seniors over 60, deaths and severe cases are rising even among the vaccinated, which underlines the need for booster shots."



Also, nearly half of all cases confirmed in the past 2 weeks are known to be breakthrough infections. Experts say that breakthrough risks run high especially in families with teens and seniors living in the same space.

