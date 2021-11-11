기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PPP LEADER URGES LEE TO ACCEPT INVESTIGATION
입력 2021.11.11 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.11 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The leader of the main opposition People Power Party has urged the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung to immediately agree to a special prosecutor team’s investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal surrounding him. PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok denounced the ruling party candidate for trying to buy time and attaching conditions to his acceptance of the probe. The PPP leader added that his party will strongly claim for its right to nominate a special prosecutor and get to the bottom of the scandal.
  • PPP LEADER URGES LEE TO ACCEPT INVESTIGATION
    • 입력 2021-11-11 15:23:46
    • 수정2021-11-11 16:46:23
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The leader of the main opposition People Power Party has urged the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung to immediately agree to a special prosecutor team’s investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal surrounding him. PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok denounced the ruling party candidate for trying to buy time and attaching conditions to his acceptance of the probe. The PPP leader added that his party will strongly claim for its right to nominate a special prosecutor and get to the bottom of the scandal.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!