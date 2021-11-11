PPP LEADER URGES LEE TO ACCEPT INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2021.11.11 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The leader of the main opposition People Power Party has urged the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung to immediately agree to a special prosecutor team’s investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal surrounding him. PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok denounced the ruling party candidate for trying to buy time and attaching conditions to his acceptance of the probe. The PPP leader added that his party will strongly claim for its right to nominate a special prosecutor and get to the bottom of the scandal.

입력 2021-11-11

