YOON MAKES AN APOLOGY AT GWANGJU News Today 입력 2021.11.11 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Seok-youl yesterday visited Gwangju to apologize for his previous controversial remarks and social media posting. Late last month, Yoon came under fire after saying what appeared to largely defend former President Chun Doo-hwan who has been criticized for his role in the deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy uprising, which took place in the southern city in 1980. During Wednesday’s visit, Yoon said he was apologizing to everyone hurt by his remarks.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl paid a visit to the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju on Wednesday. He hardly proceeds amid Gwangju citizens’ protest against his previous remarks defending former President Chun Doo-hwan. After a 20-minute hassle, he had to stop his pursuit and failed to reach the memorial to burn incense and place a flower wreath. He, instead, proceeded with a moment of silence for 30 seconds and read through a prepared apology.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "My beloved fellow citizens and Gwangju citizens, I deeply apologize to all people hurt by my remarks."



The PPP candidate said the nation’s democracy bloomed thanks to the blood of Gwangju citizens that May and that all South Koreans are the descendants of the southern city. He also added that his apology is not an empty, one-off event.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I will develop Gwangju and Honam region to be filled with energy, hope and dream, moving beyond the sad and painful history. Please watch."



Yoon stressed that his visit to Gwangju is not a political show. But the ruling Democratic Party denounced it as a calculated move to win a bigger number of votes. Gwangju-based civic groups commented that the main opposition candidate’s apology would be meaningless if he fails to follow through on it with concrete action.



[Soundbite] Park Jae-man(Alliance of Gwangju Civic Groups) : "He issued an apology and made some promises. Gwangju people will believe his sincerity when his promises are kept and put into action."



On Thursday, Yoon Seok-youl visited the Kim Dae-jung Nobel Peace Prize Memorial in Mokpo, Jeollanam-do Province. Later in the day, he then traveled to Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, to visit the grave of former President Roh Moo-hyun. It was in part to pay tribute to the two former presidents of the Democratic Party and remember their legacies, but it is also a move to broaden his support base.

