[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government will take emergency measures to ease the current shortage of urea solution, including a cut in tariffs on shipments the nation additionally brings in. Once the measures are approved, urea solution producers and sellers must report to the government their imports, sales and inventories as well as prices. The government can give orders to the businesses regarding the production, sale and supply of urea solution. The prime minister apologized for the government’s belated action and causing inconveniences to the people.
- PM ON MEASURES AGAINST UREA SHORTAGE
- 입력 2021-11-11 15:23:47
- 수정2021-11-11 16:46:23
