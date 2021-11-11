NHTSA TO AWARD HYUNDAI-KIA WHISTLEBLOWER News Today 입력 2021.11.11 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.11 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A whistle blower had claimed that Hyundai and Kia Motors had covered up an engine problem 5 years ago. This whistle blower stands to receive more than 24 million dollars from a U.S. government agency. This is the first time that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration paid out a reward to a whistle blower.



[Pkg]



A KIA K5 model, spotted on a main expressway, is seen swept up in flames. When its engine was subsequently taken apart, a hole was found and the parts fell apart completely. Similar fires broke out in the vehicles equipped with the same engine. Hyundai and Kia Motors had to recall a portion of their vehicles from 2015. Kim Kwang-ho, director of Hyundai Motor’s quality strategy team at the time, found out that the list of vehicles to be recalled had been downsized and reported it to the company’s audit office.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Former Hyundai Motor Department Head : "I was expecting a solution. I desperately wanted the problem to be solved internally."



But no measures were taken for over a year. So Kim reported this issue to the Korean and American governments. What the company had in store for Kim thereafter was dismissal and a criminal lawsuit. He was accused of leaking internal documents.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Former Hyundai Motor Department Head) : "I reported a recall-related problem, but they suddenly raided my home with a seizure warrant."



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US launched an investigation and concluded last year that Hyundai and Kia Motors did not report the engine defect accurately, imposing 81 million dollars in penalties. The U.S. government agency also decided recently to award Kim with 24 million dollars or 30% of the fine. This is the first time the U.S. traffic authority paid out a reward to a whistle blower. It was a long and difficult struggle for Kim who had to brave the firing. He plans to use his experience to help other whistle blowers.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Former Hyundai Motor Department Head : "I have long wanted to use my experience to provide hopeful advice to future whistle blowers."



Kim was also recognized as a whistle blower in Korea three years ago and awarded a medal and a reward of 200 million won.

NHTSA TO AWARD HYUNDAI-KIA WHISTLEBLOWER

입력 2021-11-11 15:23:47 수정 2021-11-11 16:46:23 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A whistle blower had claimed that Hyundai and Kia Motors had covered up an engine problem 5 years ago. This whistle blower stands to receive more than 24 million dollars from a U.S. government agency. This is the first time that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration paid out a reward to a whistle blower.



[Pkg]



A KIA K5 model, spotted on a main expressway, is seen swept up in flames. When its engine was subsequently taken apart, a hole was found and the parts fell apart completely. Similar fires broke out in the vehicles equipped with the same engine. Hyundai and Kia Motors had to recall a portion of their vehicles from 2015. Kim Kwang-ho, director of Hyundai Motor’s quality strategy team at the time, found out that the list of vehicles to be recalled had been downsized and reported it to the company’s audit office.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Former Hyundai Motor Department Head : "I was expecting a solution. I desperately wanted the problem to be solved internally."



But no measures were taken for over a year. So Kim reported this issue to the Korean and American governments. What the company had in store for Kim thereafter was dismissal and a criminal lawsuit. He was accused of leaking internal documents.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Former Hyundai Motor Department Head) : "I reported a recall-related problem, but they suddenly raided my home with a seizure warrant."



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US launched an investigation and concluded last year that Hyundai and Kia Motors did not report the engine defect accurately, imposing 81 million dollars in penalties. The U.S. government agency also decided recently to award Kim with 24 million dollars or 30% of the fine. This is the first time the U.S. traffic authority paid out a reward to a whistle blower. It was a long and difficult struggle for Kim who had to brave the firing. He plans to use his experience to help other whistle blowers.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-ho(Former Hyundai Motor Department Head : "I have long wanted to use my experience to provide hopeful advice to future whistle blowers."



Kim was also recognized as a whistle blower in Korea three years ago and awarded a medal and a reward of 200 million won.