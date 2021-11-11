BUDDHA STATUES TO BE ON DISPLAY News Today 입력 2021.11.11 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.11 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The National Museum of Korea will place two gilt-bronze Buddha statues on permanent display in an exclusive exhibition room. Designed by architect Choi Wook, the “Room of Meditation” allows visitors to have a 360-degree view of the seated Buddhas set on oval stands. The museum said that displayed in an exclusive facility, the Buddha statues will be promoted as one of the nation’s representative cultural assets.

BUDDHA STATUES TO BE ON DISPLAY

입력 2021-11-11 15:23:47 수정 2021-11-11 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The National Museum of Korea will place two gilt-bronze Buddha statues on permanent display in an exclusive exhibition room. Designed by architect Choi Wook, the “Room of Meditation” allows visitors to have a 360-degree view of the seated Buddhas set on oval stands. The museum said that displayed in an exclusive facility, the Buddha statues will be promoted as one of the nation’s representative cultural assets.