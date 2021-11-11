기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The National Museum of Korea will place two gilt-bronze Buddha statues on permanent display in an exclusive exhibition room. Designed by architect Choi Wook, the “Room of Meditation” allows visitors to have a 360-degree view of the seated Buddhas set on oval stands. The museum said that displayed in an exclusive facility, the Buddha statues will be promoted as one of the nation’s representative cultural assets.
- BUDDHA STATUES TO BE ON DISPLAY
- 입력 2021-11-11 15:23:47
- 수정2021-11-11 16:46:24
