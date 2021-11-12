SURGE IN NUMBER OF ICU PATIENTS News Today 입력 2021.11.12 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The nation's daily COVID-19 tally stayed above two thousand for three consecutive days. The number of ICU patients recorded 475 on Friday, reaching a record high. The government says the nation's health care system is not stretched yet, but medical workers are demanding more nurses as soon as possible. Health authorities warn if the trend persists, moving on to the second phase of the gradual return to normalcy could be difficult.



[Pkg]



The number of ICU patients, an important index in the gradual return to normalcy, is rising rapidly. On November 6 it topped 400, all-time highs were recorded on November 10 and 12 at 460 and 475 respectively.



[Soundbite] Park Young-joon(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The percentage of the infected in their 60s is rising, meaning there could be more ICU patients."



The occupancy rate of ICU beds nationwide stands at 58 percent, but in the capital area it has soared to 73 percent. In Seoul, there are only some 80 ICU beds available. The government believes it's still premature to discuss emergency measures. It claims more ICU beds can be secured through an administrative order, and there is enough medical equipment and staff to treat critically ill patients. However, health workers are demanding more nurses as soon as possible. The Health Workers Trade Union demands the government limit the number of patients per nurse to seven, secure beds at state-run hospitals, and allocate staff for treating Covid-19 patients.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyang-chun(Health Workers Trade Union) : "The government says our health care system can handle up to ten thousand patients, but who is going to take care of them all?"



With the coronavirus indices such as the number of ICU patients and deaths rising faster than expected, the government appears to be taking a more cautious stance on the gradual return to normalcy.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director(Nov. 11, National Assembly)) : "We believe too many restrictions were eased in the first phase. We are monitoring the situation as the number of ICU patients is increasing. We'll continue closely observing the developments."



The options considered include postponing the shift to phase 2 of the gradual return to normalcy and tightening up restrictions.

