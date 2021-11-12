기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.11.12 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.12 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of COVID-19 antibody treatments by South Korea’s Celltrion and U.S. firm Regeneron. The agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use advised the use of Celltrion's Regkirona for adults who are at risk of becoming critically ill. The committee also recommended Regeneron’s treatment for adults and adolescents 12 and older with similar conditions.
Under the ‘living with Covid’ scheme, interest in travels to Europe and Southeast Asia is known to be rising. According to online reservation site Interpark Tour, an analysis of air tickets issued in the past 6 months show that travelers to Europe and Southeast Asia which are popular tourist destinations have increased in percentage. For instance, air tickets to the Americas dropped from 76% in May to 47 last month out of total overseas flights, while those to Europe jumped from 9 to 21%. During the same period, trips to Southeast Asia rose from 7 to 18 percent and to Guam and Hawaii from one to 7 percent.
오늘의 HOT클릭!