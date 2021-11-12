GOV'T REVIEWS COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUT News Today 입력 2021.11.12 (15:23) 수정 2021.11.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Interior Ministry is confirmed to be carefully reviewing the proposal of universal COVID-19 relief payout to all citizens suggested by ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung. The ministry expressed such view in documents submitted to a parliamentary budget subcommittee late Thursday. Earlier, the ruling party requested a 10.1 trillion won budget increase to allow the provision of 250-thousand won per person in disaster relief funds to all citizens.



