[Anchor Lead]
The Interior Ministry is confirmed to be carefully reviewing the proposal of universal COVID-19 relief payout to all citizens suggested by ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung. The ministry expressed such view in documents submitted to a parliamentary budget subcommittee late Thursday. Earlier, the ruling party requested a 10.1 trillion won budget increase to allow the provision of 250-thousand won per person in disaster relief funds to all citizens.
- GOV'T REVIEWS COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUT
- 입력 2021-11-12 15:23:49
- 수정2021-11-12 16:46:26
