YOON STRESSES NATIONAL UNITY News Today 입력 2021.11.12 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



The opposition party's presidential candidate, Yoon Seok-youl, paid honor to late presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, both of whom were from the Democratic Party. In an apparent move to appeal to moderate voters, Yoon vowed to preserve the late presidents' spirit of national unity.



[Pkg]



​On the second day of his visit to the southwestern region of the peninsula, the Honam region and Gwangju,Yoon Seok-youl stopped by a memorial hall dedicated to the late President Kim Dae-jung. He spoke about national unity and Kim's achievements. Yoon said he wants to learn from the renowned leader's wisdom on how he overcame national crises through national unity.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "After becoming President, he forgave those who gave him a hard time and overcame national crises through national unity."



Yoon was faced with a crowd of protesters to which he responded, he also respects their opinions.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "With my policies, I will embrace those who oppose me and treat them equally as citizens."



One of Yoon's standing challenges is swaying moderate voters. In the afternoon he headed to Bongha Village. After paying his respects to the late President Roh Moo-hyun, the presidential hopeful said he wants to learn how he fought against the privileged forces.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "This man was beloved by the young generation. He was down-to-earth and close to the ordinary people."



When asked by reporters about the grueling prosecutorial investigation that late Roh Moo-hyun was subjected to prior to his passing, Yoon avoided answering by saying he no longer represents the prosecution. On Friday morning, Yoon met with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. The two discussed the Seoul-Washington alliance, trade issues and the geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula.

