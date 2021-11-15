기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul has reiterated the government is making all possible preparations to prevent a medical vacuum in treating COVID-19 patients even if the nation adds some 7,000 new cases daily. His remarks came amid rising concerns about surging daily infections and the increasing number of seriously ill patients. While noting that a continuing heavy strain on medical workers will make it difficult to battle the coronavirus, the minister stressed following anti-virus rules is absolutely important and a precondition to returning to normal life.
- GOV’T MEASURES ON ICU PATIENTS
