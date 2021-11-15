LEE JAE-MYUNG STRESSES REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT News Today 입력 2021.11.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stumped Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongsangnam-do Province for three days. He emphasized support for the young generation and balanced regional development. He also vowed efforts to prevent damage during the acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began the third day of his trip to Gyeongsangnam-do Province by visiting Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, which is struggling due to restructuring issues. It's been three years since Hyundai Heavy Industries decided to acquire the shipbuilder, but its labor union keeps demanding the deal be scrapped. Lee said making unrealistic promises for political gains would be wrong, but pledged to look for ways to reach a compromise.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I will keep an eye on the issue of restructuring and work to prevent damage deemed to great for the relevant parties as well as from the view of a third party."



Lee also stopped by Korea Aerospace Industries to pledge comprehensive government support and the establishment of a space strategy headquarters. Wrapping up his first tour of non-capital regions, Lee said he realized how ostracized the nation's provincial areas are in terms of development and growth.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "It's a vicious cycle of people from non-capital regions looking for opportunities in the capital area, where they also end up with nothing."



The opposition camp blasted Lee for disparaging Busan as "boring" over the weekend when speaking about balanced regional development. Lee rebutted by saying the opposition party is distorting his remarks for its own political gains.

