YOON’S VOW ON REAL ESTATE HOLDING TAX

[Anchor Lead]
The main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl is arguing for an overhaul of the comprehensive real estate holding tax. He is promising to merge the tax with the property tax or even to exempt single-home owners from it.
[Pkg]
People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl emptied his schedule of public events for the weekend. Watching a baseball game was his sole public appearance. Dressed in a national baseball team uniform, Yoon took photos with other spectators and focused on attracting young voters.
[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I am really excited to see a baseball game with other people on this beautiful autumn day."
On social media, the main opposition candidate suggested an overhaul of the comprehensive real estate holding tax. While defining it as a problematic, disputable tax, he promised to merge it with the property tax or even to provide exemptions for those with single homes in the long term. Coming a week before homeowners receive bills of the real estate tax next Monday, this is a more detailed follow-up to his previous proposal. In response, the ruling Democratic Party denounced it as a policy to benefit only a handful of the rich, which lacks a solution to widening wealth inequality. The lineup of Yoon’s campaigning camp is expected to be revealed late this week. Regarding former PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in’s recent remarks that he will not become a puppet, Yoon said in an interview that he will respect the veteran politician’s experience and opinions.
