NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.15 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Customs Service says it has discovered hundreds of kilograms of smuggled urea solution amid the continuing supply shortage of the material used in diesel cars to cut emissions. The service said it is discussing with other agencies to release the seized urea solution in the market. The customs authority plans to strengthen crackdowns on schemes to smuggle the solution into the nation.

The Korea Forest Service says a huge fire broke out in Yangyang Gun in Gangwon-do Province last night. But the blaze was extinguished at around midnight of Monday, some two hours after it began on a hill in the county. The agency said 302 firefighters and 205 firefighting devices were deployed to put out the fire and it was difficult to bring it under control in the initial stages due to the dry weather and the region’s geographic conditions. The fire is believed to have destroyed some 5,000 square meters of woods. The service and police are conducting an investigation to find the exact cause of the fire.

