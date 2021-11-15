DISCUSSIONS ON ENDING THE KOREAN WAR News Today 입력 2021.11.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun says he looks forward to hearing a positive outcome on talks on the formal end to the Korean War in the coming days. The remark was made during his ongoing visit to the U.S. Pundits say the discussion of the end-of-war issue between Seoul and Washington seems to be in the final stage.



[Pkg]



Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun is visiting Washington to meet with his American and Japanese counterparts. He told reporters at the airport that he expects a positive outcome on the declaration of the end of the Korean War by the end of the year. He added Seoul and Washington are on the same page when it comes to ending the war. He added that the two sides are currently discussing when and how to make the declaration.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-kun(1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "South Korea and the U.S. have no disagreements on this. There will be results soon. Then we will make a proposition to North Korea. When it comes to ending a war, there is always the other side to discuss it with."



When asked if there is progress on the end-of-war draft declaration, Choi said the vice ministers of the two nations will negotiate the matter based on the agreement reached between the nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S., as well as other factors. Choi stressed that what matters most is Pyongyang's reaction, which remains unpredictable. He added facilitating the North's response is a separate issue. Choi's remarks seem to mean the discussion of how to approach North Korea using the end-of-war declaration should be held in line with Pyongyang's response. Regarding humanitarian aid for the North, one of the issues tackled by Seoul and Washington at the meeting, Choi said conditions for achieving significant progress have been already created and what matters now is a political decision. Choi is scheduled to meet with his U.S. counterpart Wendy Sherman as well as a trilateral meeting including his Japanese counterpart to discuss Korean Peninsula issues. Choi is scheduled to wrap up his trip on November 19th.

