YUN HO-JUNG ON EXCESS TAX REVENUE
입력 2021.11.16 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.16 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Speaking in a radio program Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung said excess tax revenue is expected at around 50 trillion won this year, much larger than 31 trillion the government anticipated back in July. He said the surplus can cover the three major payouts of universal relief funds, expanded compensation for small business owners and the issuance of local currency. Yun said the three programs require about 16 to 17 trillion won.
