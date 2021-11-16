YOON ASKS KIM TO JOIN ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.11.16 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Three figures to play a key role in forming the main opposition People Power Party's election committee met up Monday. During the meeting, PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl openly asked former party interim chief Kim Chong-in to play an important role in the committee. Kim gave an ambiguous response.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl, Kim Chong-in and current party chair Lee Jun-seok met on Monday. The gathering comes at a sensitive time when the PPP is about to form a committee for next year's presidential election. Yoon heaped praises on the former interim chief at the event marking the publication of Kim's book. Yoon said the time is coming for Kim to play a role in achieving a complete overhaul of the country, essentially asking him to take the helm of the election committee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP presidential candidate) : "Parties, either conservative or liberal, have always brought in Kim when they needed to carry out reform in exceptional scale."



Kim has resumed political activities for the first time in 7 months. His first message criticized the lack of leadership in Korean politics. Regarding Yoon's request, Kim gave this response.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Former PPP interim chief) : "I guess I can help out if opportunity allows. But I don't know anything about it yet."



Despite the ambiguous reply, it's widely viewed within the PPP that Kim heading the election committee is only a matter of time. Meanwhile, relations between Yoon and party chief Lee continue a roller coaster ride vacillating between warm and cold moments. Chairing a party meeting Monday before attending the book publication event, Lee did not make any public remarks, which was considered unusual. According to internal talks within the PPP, Lee has a different stance to Yoon's wish to replace the party's secretary general position. However, Yoon and Lee held a closed door meeting in the afternoon, possibly to shake off concerns of any discord.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "We warn against any escalated report on differences over the secretary-general issue. We are seeking to reach common ground."



The two reportedly discussed pushing up the date of the election committee launch to earlier than November 20. The two sides don't appear to disagree on the matter, but Lee did make a poignant remark about possible conflicts brewing because of issues surrounding Yoon.

