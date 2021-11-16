기사 본문 영역

UREA FROM AUSTRALIA TO BE DISTRIBUTED
입력 2021.11.16 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.16 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A portion of some 27-thousand liters of urea water solution imported from Australia will be distributed to ambulances nationwide starting Tuesday. The government said the priority batch of nearly 48-hundred liters will be delivered to 17 cities and provinces. Over 39-hundred liters will go towards private sector ambulances and 870 liters to those operated by local governments.
