UREA FROM AUSTRALIA TO BE DISTRIBUTED

[Anchor Lead]



A portion of some 27-thousand liters of urea water solution imported from Australia will be distributed to ambulances nationwide starting Tuesday. The government said the priority batch of nearly 48-hundred liters will be delivered to 17 cities and provinces. Over 39-hundred liters will go towards private sector ambulances and 870 liters to those operated by local governments.

