기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PLANE OPERATIONS TO BE RESTRICTED FOR CSAT
입력 2021.11.16 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.16 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Airplane operations will be restricted during the English listening test of the nationwide college entrance exam this Thursday. The Transport Ministry said takeoff and landing of all planes will be banned from 1:05 to 1:40 pm that day. Emergency flights will be an exception. The 35-minute ban will affect 16 international and 63 domestic flights whose schedules will be adjusted.
  • PLANE OPERATIONS TO BE RESTRICTED FOR CSAT
    • 입력 2021-11-16 15:12:47
    • 수정2021-11-16 16:45:29
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Airplane operations will be restricted during the English listening test of the nationwide college entrance exam this Thursday. The Transport Ministry said takeoff and landing of all planes will be banned from 1:05 to 1:40 pm that day. Emergency flights will be an exception. The 35-minute ban will affect 16 international and 63 domestic flights whose schedules will be adjusted.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!