PLANE OPERATIONS TO BE RESTRICTED FOR CSAT News Today 입력 2021.11.16 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Airplane operations will be restricted during the English listening test of the nationwide college entrance exam this Thursday. The Transport Ministry said takeoff and landing of all planes will be banned from 1:05 to 1:40 pm that day. Emergency flights will be an exception. The 35-minute ban will affect 16 international and 63 domestic flights whose schedules will be adjusted.

