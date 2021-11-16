SESAME STREET TO DEBUT ASIAN-AMERICAN GIRL News Today 입력 2021.11.16 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The long-running American children’s show Sesame Street will debut an Asian-American character for the first time. It is a Korean-American girl named “Ji-young.” The production team says the new character is to help teach children about the harms of racism.



[Pkg]



The iconic American children's show "Sesame Street" is introducing an Asian-American character for the first time in its 52-year history. The character’s name is Ji-young, a Korean-American girl who clearly appears to be proud of her racial identity and background.



[Soundbite] Ji-young(New Sesame Street Character)



Set to make her debut on November 25, the seven-year-old girl’s hobbies are skateboarding and playing the electric guitar. She wants to share with friends the Korean dishes she has made with her grandmother.



[Soundbite] Ji-young(New Sesame Street Character)



The production team explain they have created the new character to address the issue of rising hate crimes against Asian Americans. The new character is performed by a Korean-American puppeteer.



[Soundbite] Kathleen Kim(Muppet Performer for Ji-young)



Upon joining the neighborhood, Ji-young stresses that everyone deserves to be respected as members of society.



[Soundbite] Ji-young(New Sesame Street Character)



It is analyzed that the appearance of a Korean-American character in the decades-old children’s show testifies to great popularity and heightened status of Korean culture overseas.

