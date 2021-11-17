S. KOREA REPORTS 3,187 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.11.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.11.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that 3.163 new local cases of COVID-19 and 24 imported ones were reported yesterday, bringing the daily total to 3,187, the second highest following 3,270 cases seen on September 25th. By region, Seoul and surrounding regions accounted for more than 80% of local cases with 1,432 in Seoul, 956 in Gyeonggi-do areas and 157 in Incheon.

S. KOREA REPORTS 3,187 NEW CASES

입력 2021-11-17 15:19:26 수정 2021-11-17 16:46:34 News Today

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that 3.163 new local cases of COVID-19 and 24 imported ones were reported yesterday, bringing the daily total to 3,187, the second highest following 3,270 cases seen on September 25th. By region, Seoul and surrounding regions accounted for more than 80% of local cases with 1,432 in Seoul, 956 in Gyeonggi-do areas and 157 in Incheon.



