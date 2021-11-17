BOOSTER SHOT TIME REDUCED AMID RESURGENCE News Today 입력 2021.11.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.11.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



n three weeks since Korea began its transition to normal life, the number of severe COVID-19 cases has reached 522. The government has decided to sharply shorten the time allowed for booster shots in an effort to prevent breakthrough infections.



[Pkg]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum chaired a virus response meeting Wednesday morning where officials discussed reducing the interval for booster jabs. Currently, boosters are administered six months after the last inoculation. This will be cut to 4 months for seniors 60 and older and patients at long term care facilities. The time will be adjusted to 5 months for people in their 50s.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Shortening the time has more public health benefits in view of increasing severe cases."



With the latest decision, the government said some 13.78 million people will receive boosters by the year-end, which is more than double the initially planned figure. The decision comes as infections and severe cases are sharply on the rise, three weeks into the ‘living with Covid’ scheme. The PM voiced concerns noting that mostly unvaccinated teens and elderly citizens whose vaccine effects have waned account for more than half of all new cases. The number of severely ill patients also surpassed 500. He pointed out, the infection rate among seniors 60 and above has doubled from a month ago. Seniors take up 82% of severe cases and 97% of deaths. ICU bed capacity is another concerning issue. Kim said there are enough beds nationwide but in the capital region, capacity is tight and it’s a daily struggle.

