LEE JAE-MYUNG AND DP SLAMS FINANCE MINISTRY

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party leadership as well as its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung are slamming the finance ministry. The DP is even mentioning a parliamentary inquiry of state agencies, a call nearly always made by the opposition. What is the intention behind such moves? Here's more.



[Pkg]



DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung has openly criticized the finance ministry and its minister Hong Nam-ki. Noting that 50 trillion won more in tax revenue is expected this year than originally planned, he blasted officials for intervening in budget deliberations.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP Floor Leader) : "If there is surplus tax revenue, how it can be used should be guided by the ruling party’s philosophy and duties, not by bureaucrats’ armchair administration."



Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung had strongly criticized the government for opposing universal COVID-19 relief funds and reducing the budget for the issuance of local currency. The DP leadership has now joined in his criticism. The party went further, even warning the issue may require a parliamentary inquiry. The finance ministry said excess tax revenue will be around 19 trillion won and apologized for a previous inaccurate estimate, adding it was not intentional. Meeting with DP members of the parliamentary budget committee, Lee described universal payout as a consumption coupon for the public to assist small business owners and the self-employed. In a meeting with youth climate activists, Lee argued carbon emissions must be reduced by 50% from 2018 levels by the year 2030.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "The climate issue should be written into the constitution and public perception must change completely. People don’t realize this pending concern that is staring us in the face."



On Wednesday, Lee continued to woo young voters, meeting with university student journalists. He is also set to visit a pharmacy that operates late at night.

