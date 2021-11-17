기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KIMCHI-MAKING COST INCREASES
입력 2021.11.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.11.17 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Price Research Center surveyed the prices of gimjang ingredients at traditional markets and supermarket chains in six cities, including Seoul and Busan, over the past two days and found that this year’s winter kimchi-making cost for a family of four has risen more than 8% from last year. The national average of gimjang cost for a family of four at traditional markets was estimated at 355,500 won, up 8.2% from last year, while the gimjang ingredient shopping at supermarkets cost 5.7% higher than a year ago at 419,620 won.
  • KIMCHI-MAKING COST INCREASES
    • 입력 2021-11-17 15:19:27
    • 수정2021-11-17 16:46:35
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Price Research Center surveyed the prices of gimjang ingredients at traditional markets and supermarket chains in six cities, including Seoul and Busan, over the past two days and found that this year’s winter kimchi-making cost for a family of four has risen more than 8% from last year. The national average of gimjang cost for a family of four at traditional markets was estimated at 355,500 won, up 8.2% from last year, while the gimjang ingredient shopping at supermarkets cost 5.7% higher than a year ago at 419,620 won.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!