The Korea Price Research Center surveyed the prices of gimjang ingredients at traditional markets and supermarket chains in six cities, including Seoul and Busan, over the past two days and found that this year’s winter kimchi-making cost for a family of four has risen more than 8% from last year. The national average of gimjang cost for a family of four at traditional markets was estimated at 355,500 won, up 8.2% from last year, while the gimjang ingredient shopping at supermarkets cost 5.7% higher than a year ago at 419,620 won.
- KIMCHI-MAKING COST INCREASES
- 입력 2021-11-17 15:19:27
- 수정2021-11-17 16:46:35
