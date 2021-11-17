SUPPORT POURS IN FOR CSAT TAKERS News Today 입력 2021.11.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.11.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The nationwide college entrance exam, the second of its kind during the pandemic, will take place Thursday. Cheering outside test sites is also banned this year due to antivirus measures. Junior students have instead created videos to show support. The variety has further advanced with much younger students also taking part. Take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Test-takers, good luck!"



Elementary school students cheer for their seniors in a comical way. The voices of classmates are personally recorded while canvassing the school. Other videos show an entire class holding up letter cards to show support. Junior students show their cuteness to relax the test takers and make them laugh.



[Soundbite] Nam So-cheon(Buchun Elementary School, Seosan) : "We made the video to encourage seniors to perform well. They must be nervous."



Before the pandemic, there used to be heated cheering outside test sites. But now online videos have taken that place, created by teachers and lower grade students even from elementary school.



[Soundbite] "Hey! You can go to university too!"



The videos are quite catchy filled with humor, with parodies from movies, TV series and commercials. They also include heartfelt words and writings to encourage senior students taking the all important exam.



[Soundbite] Seong Won-gi(Chungcheongnam-do Office of Education) : "This kind of culture where everyone can let loose can help students relax and be calm going into the exam."



Loud cheering scenes are long gone but witty and creative videos are doing just as well in showing support.

