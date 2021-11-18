기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 3,292 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. Of the new infections, 3,272 were domestically transmitted and 20 were imported. It is the largest daily tally to be recorded since the pandemic began early last year. It is also the first time the nation has added more than 3,000 new cases for two consecutive days. The number of critically ill patients reached 506, down 16 from the previous day. COVID-19-related deaths increased by 29 to an accumulated 3,187.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 3,292 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. Of the new infections, 3,272 were domestically transmitted and 20 were imported. It is the largest daily tally to be recorded since the pandemic began early last year. It is also the first time the nation has added more than 3,000 new cases for two consecutive days. The number of critically ill patients reached 506, down 16 from the previous day. COVID-19-related deaths increased by 29 to an accumulated 3,187.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 3,292 NEW CASES
-
- 입력 2021-11-18 15:16:28
- 수정2021-11-18 16:46:23
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 3,292 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. Of the new infections, 3,272 were domestically transmitted and 20 were imported. It is the largest daily tally to be recorded since the pandemic began early last year. It is also the first time the nation has added more than 3,000 new cases for two consecutive days. The number of critically ill patients reached 506, down 16 from the previous day. COVID-19-related deaths increased by 29 to an accumulated 3,187.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 3,292 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. Of the new infections, 3,272 were domestically transmitted and 20 were imported. It is the largest daily tally to be recorded since the pandemic began early last year. It is also the first time the nation has added more than 3,000 new cases for two consecutive days. The number of critically ill patients reached 506, down 16 from the previous day. COVID-19-related deaths increased by 29 to an accumulated 3,187.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-