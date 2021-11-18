CONCERNS OVER DP'S ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.11.18 (15:16) 수정 2021.11.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Now turning to politics. Concerns are arising regarding the ruling Democratic Party’s election committee, which kicked off two weeks ago. Yang Jeong-cheol, a party heavyweight and former head of the Institute for Democracy, bitterly criticized the ruling party’s election campaign strategy, saying that there is no desperation seen and the situation is seriously grave. Its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is making a push to promote his policies.



[Pkg]



Following presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s open criticism that the party is not moving quickly enough, the ruling Democratic Party’s election committee is mulling over what must be fixed. The election committee launched two weeks ago. But the candidate’s approval rating remains sluggish, leading to criticism that the election body's inefficiency is causing a crisis.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Spokesperson) : "The election committee is like a melting pot and operates with multi-term lawmakers at the center."



Yang Jeong-cheol, former head of the Institute for Democracy, fiercely denounced the party’s election campaign strategy. As a chief campaign strategist for last year’s parliamentary elections, Yang blasted the ruling bloc for lacking desperation and urgency. He said the situation is so grave that it should be necessary to declare an emergency.



[Soundbite] Yang Jeong-cheol(Fmr. Head of the Institute for Democracy) : "Its responsibilities and authority are vague. It is necessary to quickly fix its inefficient system."



Within the party, there are opinions that former party leader Lee Hae-chan might need to come back to help with the campaigning. While keeping mum about the overhaul of the election committee, Lee Jae-myung continues to promote his policies. The presidential candidate apologized for the current government’s real estate failures in a meeting with students from college media organizations.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The government must be held responsible for making young people feel they might not be able to own houses within their lifetime."



He then promised to significantly increase housing supply. Lee also plans to attend a meeting of party lawmakers calling for the reform of the ruling party. During the session he is expected to reiterate the need to change the party.

