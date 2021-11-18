LEE ON SPECIAL PROSECUTOR'S INVESTIGATION

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says he himself will have to call for the introduction of a special prosecutor team probing the Daejang-dong land development scandal surrounding him. In a media interview on yesterday, Lee said an investigation by a special prosecutor will be inevitable once prosecutors announce the mid-term results of their ongoing probe into the scandal. The candidate added he also supports the launch of a special prosecutor’s investigation, as he thinks it will help dispel all suspicions surrounding him.
