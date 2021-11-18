PPP AT ODDS OVER ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.11.18 (15:16) 수정 2021.11.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party is at odds over how to comprise its election committee. *PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl and *former party interim chief Kim Chong-in still remain split on the issue. The committee will be launched next week instead of this week.



[Pkg]



The PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has met with former party interim chief Kim Chong-in to discuss how to set up the party's election committee. Yoon wants to include Kim Byung-jun and Joo Ho-young as committee members, and is also considering scouting Kim Han-gil, the former leader of the New Politics Alliance for Democracy party to head a national unity committee. However, Kim Chong-in has apparently rejected the idea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Personnel decisions are valid when they are announced. Everything else is just empty words. Don't trust them."





Yoon's spokesperson says the presidential candidate has met with Kim and received a lot of advice and help from him. But Kim himself has denied meeting with Yoon. Some analysts say Kim doesn't want to even admit he has seen Yoon's proposition on how to comprise the election committee. The committee's launch has been postponed to next week. On Wednesday Yoon Seok-youl met with the bereaved families of soldiers who were killed on the Cheonan naval ship. He criticized the incumbent administration for trying to please North Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "National dignity is determined by how that nation remembers its servicemen who sacrificed their lives for their home country."



Yoon made it clear that the Cheonan ship tragedy is not a political issue and there should be no disagreement on it. On Thursday, Yoon is scheduled to meet with party officials to discuss the details of the election committee.

