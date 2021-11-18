기사 본문 영역

CSAT TAKES PLACE NATIONWIDE
입력 2021.11.18 (15:16) 수정 2021.11.18 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The state-administered annual college entrance exam is now under way at some 1,300 test venues across the nation. This year, about 510,000 people are taking the College Scholastic Ability Test, which began at 8:40 a.m. The number is up 16,000 from last year. Test takers can raise complaints about exam questions for five days until next Monday. They will be notified of the results on December 10.
