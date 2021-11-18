COLLEGE FESTIVALS RESUME News Today 입력 2021.11.18 (15:16) 수정 2021.11.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With the lives of Koreans slowly returning to normal, colleges have begun to host in-person festivals for the first time in two years. The festivities were held in accordance with the disease control guidelines, but students who had been kept away from campuses for months are glad that they finally got a chance to enjoy one of their favorite college experiences.



[Pkg]



Blue tents are erected where colorful autumn leaves fell to the ground. Long lines of people are seen in front of the tents. At this tent, a student throws darts only to miss all of more than thirty balloons. But perseverance and patience wins the day. Students are gathered in front of a street soccer field. A contestant has to spin several times before kicking the ball while still dizzy. And...It’s a goal! There is also an event unique to the COVID-19 pandemic era. Colorful paints are used in red, blue and yellow to make it look like vaccines and filled up according to represent an attendee's emotional states indicated in their psychological assessments.



[Soundbite] Sim Jung-seok(KNU Freshman) : "It feels safe to hold the festival in accordance with the disease control measures. It’s definitely better to see so many people."



Students are invited to write thank-you notes to healthcare professionals who have worked relentlessly in the front-lines to contain the disease for two years now.



[Soundbite] "Come and write thank-you notes to the medical staff."



A music band goes up on stage to perform for the first time in two years. The crowd of fellow students goes wild, cheering on the band's performance. College freshmen and sophomores had no way to experience new student orientation programs or college-run festivals. Now they can actually feel that they are in college.



[Soundbite] Yun Dong-jun(KNU Freshman) : "I was so bored and unable to see my friends, but now that I’m among all these people, I feel energized."



College festivals have returned, although participants still have to follow disease control guidelines. Students hope that such school-hosted events can be enjoyed more often and closer in person.

