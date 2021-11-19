LEE JAE-MYUNG ON SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding favoritism allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong land development project, Lee Jae-myung said Thursday that a special counsel probe agreed to by rival parties is the right thing to do. He said it can take place anytime with no conditions attached. Lee said how funds were supplied to Hwacheondaeyu and how profits from the project were distributed and used must be looked into but the prosecution investigation in the current state is insufficient. He said an unconditional special counsel probe will again verify his innocence.
2021-11-19
2021-11-19
