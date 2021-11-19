NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.19 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean state media has cited leader Kim Jong-un as urging efforts to spread the Three Revolutions movement in ideology, technology and culture all across society. According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim made the call in a message to participants at the 5th Conference of the Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions which kicked off in Pyongyang Thursday. Kim said the campaign will further expand into a society-wide movement involving all citizens.

Producer prices rose for a 12th consecutive month in October due to the rising prices of oil and raw materials. According to Bank of Korea, the producer price index recorded 112-point-21 in October, up 0.8% from a month earlier and setting new highs for seven months in a row. Compared to October last year, the index is up by 8.9% marking the steepest growth in 13 years. BOK said global oil and raw material prices contributed the most to the index gain but that recovery in demand last month also played a part.

NEWS BRIEF

