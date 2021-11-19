REVIEWS ON 2021 CSAT EXAM News Today 입력 2021.11.19 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



For the first time in history, this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test was administered in an integrated fashion, without giving different tests to those who will major in math and sciences and in humanities. Instead, students had to choose a subject in Korean and math. The test headquarters said that the advantages of choosing a certain elective subject have been minimized, but experts begged to differ.



[Pkg]



This year’s College Scholastic Ability Test was administered without separating math and sciences majors and humanities majors.



[Soundbite] Yang Dae-hun(Examinee) : "I don’t know. I was too nervous to tell how difficult it was."



[Soundbite] Jeong Jun-won(Examinee) : "It wasn’t really that difficult. It was okay."



Instead, Korean and math were comprised of required and elective subjects. Students had to choose one out of two subjects in Korean and one out of three in math. The biggest issue for the test organizers was narrowing the difficulty level between the subjects.



[Soundbite] Wee Soo-min(Director, CSAT Organizing Committee) : "The questions were made to minimize the possibility of putting students who chose different electives at a disadvantage."



In math, however, students applying for humanities majors may be disadvantaged in standard scores over aspiring math and sciences majors.



[Soundbite] Lim Sung-ho(CEO, Jongro Academy) : "Students who chose probability and statistics may find it difficult to secure the lowest math level in early admission. They could be outmatched by math and science students in standard scores."



Meanwhile, the examination committee said that no difference in scholastic ability was found between high school seniors and graduates in this year’s two mock tests. Students reportedly felt the test was harder this year as its relevance to EBS materials fell to 50%. Early admission essay tests and interviews administered by individual colleges will start this weekend.

