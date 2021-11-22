MOON ON RECENT SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES News Today 입력 2021.11.22 (15:11) 수정 2021.11.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has commented on the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in his first meeting with the public in two years. Moon said the government is gearing up to handle up to ten thousand daily cases during the gradual return to normalcy, but the situation remains precarious. He urged the public to cooperate to keep the pandemic under control.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in met with members of the public for the first time in two years in what was likely his last such meeting before his tenure ends. He started off by commenting on how he plans to spend the remainder of his term.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Every day is a battle with the virus. 6 months is not a short time. Many things could happen during that period. We will stay vigilant and continue doing our best until the last moment."



The town hall-style meeting was attended by people selected through polling agencies. Topping the agenda were the Covid-19 pandemic and people's livelihoods.



[Soundbite] (Public Panel) : "Issues such as fatigue caused by the shortage of public medical personnel, heavy workload and lack of compensation have been pointed out multiple times thus far."



President Moon said the government has been gearing up to handle as many as ten thousand daily cases. But he noted that the situation is concerning because the number of critically ill patients is surging.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "If cases surge, the real problem is not the increase in the number of infections, but whether or not our healthcare system can handle so many ICU patients."



The president added that if the healthcare system becomes stretched to the limit due to the soaring number of ICU patients, the government may have to either enforce emergency measures or suspend the nation's gradual return to normalcy. Moon said breakthrough infections could decline significantly once booster shots are provided. He also briefed the public on the acquisition of oral pills for treating Covid-19.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "We have signed contracts for purchasing oral pills enough to treat 400,000 patients. They will be brought in by next February at the latest, but we're trying to bring them in sooner."



Citing the U.S.' vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, Moon said Korea could also start immunizing younger children if Covid-19 vaccines are found safe and effective in that age group.

