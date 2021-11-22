NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.22 (15:11) 수정 2021.11.22 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has called on its people to usher in a bright era under the leadership of its leader Kim Jong-un. The North’s Korean Central News Agency reported the fifth Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions ended on Monday and adopted a statement urging North Korean workers to boost productivity, achieve ideological, cultural and technological revolutions, and ultimately promote the development of the regime’s socialism.

The union of railroad workers has decided to postpone a planned walkout and protest. In a message to its members, the union said the Ministry of Transport will not be able to launch another high-speed railway service for the Jeolla Line within this year, as it has failed to finish administrative and procedural preparations. Despite the postponement of the strike an rally scheduled for this Thursday, the union vowed to continue its protest against the new service plan, which has not yet been scrapped completely.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-11-22 15:11:58 수정 2021-11-22 16:46:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has called on its people to usher in a bright era under the leadership of its leader Kim Jong-un. The North’s Korean Central News Agency reported the fifth Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions ended on Monday and adopted a statement urging North Korean workers to boost productivity, achieve ideological, cultural and technological revolutions, and ultimately promote the development of the regime’s socialism.

The union of railroad workers has decided to postpone a planned walkout and protest. In a message to its members, the union said the Ministry of Transport will not be able to launch another high-speed railway service for the Jeolla Line within this year, as it has failed to finish administrative and procedural preparations. Despite the postponement of the strike an rally scheduled for this Thursday, the union vowed to continue its protest against the new service plan, which has not yet been scrapped completely.