[Anchor Lead]
The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung again asked parliament to pass a bill on retrieving excess profits from real estate development. He insisted on social media Monday that those blocking the bill are accomplices of Hwacheondaeyu, the property development company behind the controversial Daejang-dong project. Lee urged the People Power Party to cooperate in passing the bill and live up to its principle, noting that the main opposition camp had criticized him for failing to retrieve excess development profits.
- LEE ON BILL OVER LAND DEVELOPMENT PROFITS
- 입력 2021-11-22 15:11:58
- 수정2021-11-22 16:46:02
