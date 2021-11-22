LEE AUTHORIZED TO SET UP ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.11.22 (15:11) 수정 2021.11.22 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says he is willing to take the lead in overhauling his party's election committee as well as reflect on his own actions. The ruling party has decided to grant Lee full authority in setting up the committee.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung says he is among those who have failed to live up to people's expectations regarding change and innovation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I believe I must admit my wrongdoings and show the public that I am determined to introduce change not only in words but in actions as well."



Lee is urging his party to overhaul and implement change.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "The DP must also reflect on its wrongdoing and innovate in line with the will of the people and party members who chose Lee Jae-myung."



He also expressed frustration over what he described as the election committee's slowness and dullness. Lee says he wants to keep the committee "as slim as possible like a Mongol soldier" rather than like a mammoth. Amid Lee's criticism, the DP convened a general meeting over the weekend. The party's lawmakers agreed to forgo their positions and grant Lee full authority in setting up the election committee.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP floor leader) : "When it comes to party affairs, our lawmakers will do their best regardless of their positions."



A party official said setting up a control tower that can make decisions quickly will be discussed first. Lee expressed a sense of responsibility as the ruling party's presidential candidate to overhaul his party and make Korea a better country.

LEE AUTHORIZED TO SET UP ELECTION COMMITTEE

입력 2021-11-22 15:11:59 수정 2021-11-22 16:46:37 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says he is willing to take the lead in overhauling his party's election committee as well as reflect on his own actions. The ruling party has decided to grant Lee full authority in setting up the committee.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung says he is among those who have failed to live up to people's expectations regarding change and innovation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I believe I must admit my wrongdoings and show the public that I am determined to introduce change not only in words but in actions as well."



Lee is urging his party to overhaul and implement change.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "The DP must also reflect on its wrongdoing and innovate in line with the will of the people and party members who chose Lee Jae-myung."



He also expressed frustration over what he described as the election committee's slowness and dullness. Lee says he wants to keep the committee "as slim as possible like a Mongol soldier" rather than like a mammoth. Amid Lee's criticism, the DP convened a general meeting over the weekend. The party's lawmakers agreed to forgo their positions and grant Lee full authority in setting up the election committee.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP floor leader) : "When it comes to party affairs, our lawmakers will do their best regardless of their positions."



A party official said setting up a control tower that can make decisions quickly will be discussed first. Lee expressed a sense of responsibility as the ruling party's presidential candidate to overhaul his party and make Korea a better country.