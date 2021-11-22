KIM CHONG-IN TO LEAD PPP ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.11.22 (15:11) 수정 2021.11.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has brought in Kim Chong-in, Kim Byeong-joon and Kim Han-gil to his campaigning camp, putting an end to the recent dispute over its delayed formation. In particular, Yoon is expecting Kim Han-gil to help him garner greater support among moderate, centrist voters. Kim is a former lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party and belongs to a faction against President Moon Jae-in.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl visited Kim Han-gil and announced the former Democratic Party head will join his campaigning camp. By joining hands with a figure critical of the Moon Jae-in administration, Yoon apparently aims to appeal to those who want to see a change of power but still balk at supporting him.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He agreed to join the drive to achieve change of government and prepare a platform that brings together centrists and moderate liberals."



[Soundbite] Kim Han-gil (Former DP Chair) : "Changing government is the call for our times. I will help open up a new era."



Kim Han-gil will lead a committee tasked with preparing for a new era, which is separate from the PPP’s election management body. The party’s former interim leader Kim Chong-in will serve as the commander-in-chief of campaigning while Kim Byong-joon and the current PPP head Lee Jun-seok will jointly assume the chairmanship of the election committee. Yoon’s camp says the candidate is expecting Kim Byong-joon to provide ideas about ways to narrow down regional and generational gaps. The leadership lineup is finalized. Still, it's Yoon’s job to coordinate the three veteran politicians with different political perspectives and values.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I know that Kim Chong-in, Kim Han-gil and Kim Byong-joon maintain relationships close enough to communicate and interact with each other."



Hong Joon-pyo, one of Yoon’s rivals in the party’s presidential primary, denounced the personnel selection as a hodgepodge.

입력 2021-11-22 15:11:59

