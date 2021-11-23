GOV'T PUSHES TO SPEED UP BOOSTER SHOTS News Today 입력 2021.11.23 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s daily tally dropped from the previous day to 2,699 as of Midnight of Tuesday, thanks to the so-called weekend effect. The government is now pushing to speed up the administration of booster shots in order to curb the spread of the virus. Following those in their 50s, people in their 40s or younger will likely be given booster doses starting in the first half of next year. The government is also considering setting an expiration date for vaccination certificates amid waning immunity.



[Pkg]



The government is planning to complete booster shots for patients and staff at nursing hospitals and care homes within this week as they are at greater risk of developing serious illness. More medical workers will be dispatched to such facilities to speed up the inoculation process. Currently, those in their 50s or older and patients with weaker immunity are given boosters. But eligibility will be expanded to those aged 18 or above. Most people in that age group completed vaccinations last month, meaning they will likely be given boosters in March or April next year.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "Boosters are found to significantly increase antibodies and immunity, compared to original shots. Booster shot recipients are expected to have remarkably enhanced immunity within two weeks."



As the efficacy of shots are known to weaken after time, the government is considering setting an expiration date for the so-called vaccine passes, which are required upon those using high-risk facilities. Vaccine passes in European countries are valid for six to nine months. In Israel, vaccine passes are issued only to those who have received booster shots.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "Vaccine passes will likely be considered valid until the time people are advised to receive booster shots. It's possible the expiration period will be about 6 months."



Health officials say unvaccinated people are 2.3 times more likely to contract Covid-19, compared to fully vaccinated people. Their risk of falling into serious condition are eleven times higher. They are also four times more likely to die due to the virus. Vaccinated people are more likely to avoid serious illness or death even if they suffer breakthrough infections. The risk is just a fifth of that of the unvaccinated.

GOV'T PUSHES TO SPEED UP BOOSTER SHOTS

입력 2021-11-23 15:10:44 수정 2021-11-23 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s daily tally dropped from the previous day to 2,699 as of Midnight of Tuesday, thanks to the so-called weekend effect. The government is now pushing to speed up the administration of booster shots in order to curb the spread of the virus. Following those in their 50s, people in their 40s or younger will likely be given booster doses starting in the first half of next year. The government is also considering setting an expiration date for vaccination certificates amid waning immunity.



[Pkg]



The government is planning to complete booster shots for patients and staff at nursing hospitals and care homes within this week as they are at greater risk of developing serious illness. More medical workers will be dispatched to such facilities to speed up the inoculation process. Currently, those in their 50s or older and patients with weaker immunity are given boosters. But eligibility will be expanded to those aged 18 or above. Most people in that age group completed vaccinations last month, meaning they will likely be given boosters in March or April next year.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "Boosters are found to significantly increase antibodies and immunity, compared to original shots. Booster shot recipients are expected to have remarkably enhanced immunity within two weeks."



As the efficacy of shots are known to weaken after time, the government is considering setting an expiration date for the so-called vaccine passes, which are required upon those using high-risk facilities. Vaccine passes in European countries are valid for six to nine months. In Israel, vaccine passes are issued only to those who have received booster shots.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "Vaccine passes will likely be considered valid until the time people are advised to receive booster shots. It's possible the expiration period will be about 6 months."



Health officials say unvaccinated people are 2.3 times more likely to contract Covid-19, compared to fully vaccinated people. Their risk of falling into serious condition are eleven times higher. They are also four times more likely to die due to the virus. Vaccinated people are more likely to avoid serious illness or death even if they suffer breakthrough infections. The risk is just a fifth of that of the unvaccinated.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

