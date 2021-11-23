CHUN DOO-HWAN DIES News Today 입력 2021.11.23 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Chun Doo-hwan has died at age 90. The general-turned politician seized power through a 1979 military coup and has been criticized fro the deadly crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.



[Pkg]



Chun Doo-hwan died in his home at Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Born in 1931, Chun was 90 years old. His body was transported to Severance Hospital in Sinchon. The exact cause of his death has not been confirmed. But it is presumed that his death was promoted by his old age and the chronic ailment multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. Chun was known to be in good health for his age until early last year, when he was spotted playing golf. But in recent public appearances, he looked very thin and weak. He was also seen having walking problems and could move only with the help of other people. He had complained about difficulty with breathing and chest pain 25 minutes after a court hearing began on his charges of defaming the late Catholic priest Cho Pius. Following his complaint, the hearing, which was held in the southwest city of Gwangju, soon closed. Chun once refused to appear at a court hearing, saying he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Hapcheon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, in 1931, Chun graduated from Korea Military Academy. He formed a private faction called “Hanahoe” in the military and rose to power through a military coup in 1979. He ruthlessly quelled the May 18, 1980, pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju. Chun served as president from 1980 to early 1988. After retirement, the former president was sentenced to life in jail on accounts of rebellion, homicide and bribery in 1995. But he was granted a special pardon in December 1997. Under the current law, state funerals are held for former presidents. However, a state funeral will unlikely be held for Chun due to public sentiments and his failure to apologize for his past wrondoings.

