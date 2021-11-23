LEE JAE-MYUNG STRESSES PARTY REFORM News Today 입력 2021.11.23 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who has been given power to reform the DP election committee, repeatedly spoke about self reflection and urged for party reform. He said he will soon present a blueprint on his vision for a new Democratic Party.



[Pkg]



Seated in a party conference room are young job seekers in their 20s and newlyweds in their 30s. The DP showcased this external change on the first day of what it called its new beginning. Lee Jae-myung said he would be the first to reflect on the past. Talking about grievances he heard from merchants during his tour of the country, Lee said he will look back on whether he became complacent and fell into mannerism.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I wonder if I really carry their tears in my heart."



On real estate, he said he had blamed the issue on others and acknowledged his previous attitude regarding the Daejangdong land development scandal was wrong.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I admit it was wrong for me to say that I wasn’t responsible for retrieving excess profits and preventing irregularities by private sector firms."



It’s a complete turnaround from an earlier stance when he argued there was nothing problematic with the allegations. Honing in on self-reflection, Lee also underlined change, embracing what he called practical reforms and smart moves. In this light, the DP election committee appears to be revamped in a way that accentuates Lee’s ideas. Decision making will be swift and some committee members may well be replaced. However, if the current party leadership is excluded from the election committee, some are concerned that will make it difficult to mobilize the party’s massive organizational power in campaigning. Lee also announced concrete plans on a digital transition to support his campaign pledge of achieving “fair growth” unveiled earlier this month during the committee launch ceremony.

