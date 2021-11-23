기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, Kim Chong-in, said Tuesday that he no longer wants to talk about politics and will return to daily life as of today. Kim has been asked to lead the PPP's election committee and his remark is viewed as indirectly turning down that offer. He said he has peace of mind and is not troubled. Kim added that he has always said he does not pick up tasks he does not feel certain about.
- KIM CHONG-IN'S STANCE ON COMMITTEE
