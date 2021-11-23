SELF-DRIVING TECH DETECTING TRAFFIC INFO News Today 입력 2021.11.23 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A self-driving technology that allows vehicles to recognize traffic information not indicated on traffic lights has been developed for the first time. It's expected to help improve traffic safety is expected to be utilized on roads nationwide.



[Pkg]



An autonomous vehicle makes an unprotected left turn after checking the situation on the other side of the road. The vehicle can do this by using data on unprotected left turns as well as U-turns provided by the Road Traffic Authority. So far the Road Traffic Authority has provided data to self-driving cars on moving straight ahead, left turns and when to stop through traffic signal controllers. But now it can also provide data that is not indicated on traffic lights such as unprotected left turns and U-turns.



[Soundbite] Ko Kwang-yong(KoROAD) : "Even when manually operated traffic signals are changed abruptly, this technology allows self-driving vehicles to respond to that. We have verified it on tests."



The data is provided via existing telecommunication networks. It can also be received by the drivers of regular cars and pedestrians via GPS devices and mobile phones. The technology is expected to help improve road safety. The technology was developed and tested in an autonomous driving test zone by the Daegu Suseong Alpha City and a national industrial park under the supervision of the transport ministry. The Road Traffic Authority and the Daegu City government plan to supply the technology nationwide after tests.



[Soundbite] Chae Hong-ho(Daegu City Government) : "Daegu is the only place in Korea to have a test bed for testing self-driving cars. It will lead the way in introducing the era of autonomous vehicles."



With infrastructure for autonomous vehicles being developed gradually, self-driving cars are slowly becoming a part of daily life.

