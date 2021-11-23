BTS WINS ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT AMA News Today 입력 2021.11.23 (15:10) 수정 2021.11.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has become the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award, at the American Music Award, which is one of the three prestigious music awards show in the U.S.



[Pkg]



BTS was crowned “Artist of the Year” at this year’s American Music Awards. The K-pop sensation is the first Korean and Asian act to garner the top honor in the music awards’ 47-year history.



[Soundbite] RM(BTS)



[Soundbite] SUGA(BTS) : "Four years ago, we made our American debut at the American Music Awards. I am really surprised to receive Artist of the Year. This is all thanks to ARMY. Thank you, ARMY!"



BTS also bagged two more awards in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song categories.



[Soundbite] Pam, Catherine(BTS fans)



[Soundbite] Annika(BTS fan)



The K-pop group has also set the record by winning an award at the AMAs for four consecutive years since 2018. At the award ceremony, BTS took the stage together with Coldplay to perform “My Universe.” It then capped off the 2021 AMAs with their hit song “Butter,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for ten weeks. In May, BTS scored four prizes at the Billboard Music Awards. Now, the Grammy Award is the only remaining challenge for the Korean superstars to achieve among the three major American music awards. At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starting from this Saturday, BTS will hold in-person concerts for the first time in two years.

BTS WINS ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT AMA

입력 2021-11-23 15:10:46 수정 2021-11-23 16:46:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has become the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award, at the American Music Award, which is one of the three prestigious music awards show in the U.S.



[Pkg]



BTS was crowned “Artist of the Year” at this year’s American Music Awards. The K-pop sensation is the first Korean and Asian act to garner the top honor in the music awards’ 47-year history.



[Soundbite] RM(BTS)



[Soundbite] SUGA(BTS) : "Four years ago, we made our American debut at the American Music Awards. I am really surprised to receive Artist of the Year. This is all thanks to ARMY. Thank you, ARMY!"



BTS also bagged two more awards in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song categories.



[Soundbite] Pam, Catherine(BTS fans)



[Soundbite] Annika(BTS fan)



The K-pop group has also set the record by winning an award at the AMAs for four consecutive years since 2018. At the award ceremony, BTS took the stage together with Coldplay to perform “My Universe.” It then capped off the 2021 AMAs with their hit song “Butter,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for ten weeks. In May, BTS scored four prizes at the Billboard Music Awards. Now, the Grammy Award is the only remaining challenge for the Korean superstars to achieve among the three major American music awards. At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starting from this Saturday, BTS will hold in-person concerts for the first time in two years.