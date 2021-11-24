S. KOREA REPORTS 4,115 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.11.24 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.24 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A record 4,116 cases of COVID-19 was reported as of midnight of Wednesday. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 4,088 local and 28 imported cases were reported. 35 more patients died, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,363 with the fatality rate of 0.79%. Meanwhile, more than 40 million people have been vaccinated with a 79.1% full vaccination rate.

S. KOREA REPORTS 4,115 NEW CASES

입력 2021-11-24 15:12:17 수정 2021-11-24 16:47:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A record 4,116 cases of COVID-19 was reported as of midnight of Wednesday. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 4,088 local and 28 imported cases were reported. 35 more patients died, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,363 with the fatality rate of 0.79%. Meanwhile, more than 40 million people have been vaccinated with a 79.1% full vaccination rate.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

