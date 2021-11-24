기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA REPORTS 4,115 NEW CASES
입력 2021.11.24 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.24 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A record 4,116 cases of COVID-19 was reported as of midnight of Wednesday. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 4,088 local and 28 imported cases were reported. 35 more patients died, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,363 with the fatality rate of 0.79%. Meanwhile, more than 40 million people have been vaccinated with a 79.1% full vaccination rate.
A record 4,116 cases of COVID-19 was reported as of midnight of Wednesday. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 4,088 local and 28 imported cases were reported. 35 more patients died, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,363 with the fatality rate of 0.79%. Meanwhile, more than 40 million people have been vaccinated with a 79.1% full vaccination rate.

